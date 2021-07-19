COVID-19 Update, Tips On Managing Eco-Distress, A Trip Back To San Francisco's Barbary Coast

Is climate change keeping you up at night? You’re not alone. According to a 2020 American Psychiatric Association poll, more than two-thirds of Americans are anxious about the effect of climate change on the planet, and more than half are worried about the impact of climate change on their own mental health. Joseph Pace and Grace Won speak with experts about the mental health effects of climate change and learn tips on how to cope and build resilience.

We'll also hear an update on the Delta variant, and Ethan Elkind takes us on a trip back to San Francisco's Barbary Coast.

What would you like to ask our guests? Post a comment here, tweet us @StateofBay, send an email to stateofthebay@kalw.org or leave a voicemail at (415) 580-0718‬.

Hosts: Joseph Pace, Grace Won

Producers: Kendra Klang, Gillian Emblad

Guests:

Segment 1:

Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease physician, University of California, San Francisco

Segment 2:

Dr. Robin Cooper, psychiatrist; co-founder of Climate Psychiatry Alliance

Britt Wray, post-doctoral fellow, Stanford University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine; author of Gen Dread, a newsletter about “staying sane in the climate crisis"

Segment 3:

Bud Detjen, octagenarian, San Francisco native

Manuel Marana, San Francisco City Guide volunteer

