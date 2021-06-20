State of the Bay: California Reopening, the Dire State of the Drought and Pride

STATE OF THE BAY digs deep into Bay Area culture, news, and politics. And we invite you to join the conversation.

TONIGHT. Will the summer of 2021 be a return to “normal”? What will travel and work be like for Bay Area residents?

PLUS We’ll be talking about California’s historic drought and new ways we can all save water.

AND . . . we’ll get the scoop on this year’s Pride Celebration!

We are live. And local. Every Monday night at 6. Right here on KALW - San Francisco.

Guests:

Erin Allday, San Francisco Chronicle Health Reporter

Cynthia Koehler, President of the Marin Municipal Water District Board and Executive Director of WaterNow Alliance

Carolyn Wysinger, Board President of SF Pride

