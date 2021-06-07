California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Author Julie Lythcott-Haims On "Adulting," And Architect Deanna Van Buren

Hosts Ethan Elkind and Grace Won talk with new California Attorney General Rob Bonta about his efforts to combat anti-Asian American hate, increase police accountability and focus on gun control here in California.

Plus, New York Times best-selling author Julie Lythcott-Haims shares tips on "adulting" from her new book Your Turn: How to Be an Adult.

And, Ethan talks with Oakland-based architect Deanna Van Buren about building a world without prisons and her work at Designing Justice + Designing Spaces.

What would you like to ask our guests? Post a comment here, tweet us @StateofBay or send an email or voicemail to StateofBay@gmail.com.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won

Producers: Kendra Klang

Guests:

Segment 1: Rob Bonta, Attorney General of the State of California

Segment 2: Julie Lythcott-Haims, speaker, activist, and author of Your Turn: How to Be an Adult, Real American: A Memoir, and How to Raise an Adult

Segment 3: Deanna Van Buren, architect, co-founder and executive director of Designing Justice + Designing Spaces

