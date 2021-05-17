Is Solar Equitable?, Hunger Updates, and Lara Bazelon's New Novel

Tensions are rising over incentives for residential solar installations. Are they a subsidy for the wealthy? Or are they necessary tool to achieve California's ambitious climate agenda?

Plus, as the Bay Area starts to emerge from the pandemic, will hunger finally subside? And finally, State of the Bay frequent contributor Lara Bazelon talks about her new novel, "A Good Mother."

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won

Producer: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney

Guests:

Segment 1: Tanis Crosby, Executive Director of the San Francisco Marin Food Bank.

Segment 2: Severin Borenstein, Director of the Energy Institute at Haas School of Business.

Loretta Lynch, former President of the California Public Utilities Commission.

Segment 3: Lara Bazelon, Director of the Criminal and Juvenile Justice and Racial Justice Clinics at the University of San Francisco School of Law.