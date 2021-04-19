Crime Rates, Vendela Vida, and the Push to End Single-Family Zoning

This Week:

At the top of the hour, Ethan Elkind and Joseph Pace talk with Magnus Lofstrom of the Public Policy Institute of California about rising crime rates in the Bay Area.

Then we'll dive into the push to end single-family zoning restrictions in Berkeley with Vice-Mayor Lori Droste and UC Berkeley's Stephen Menendian.

And finally, Grace Won chats with local author Vendela Vida about her new novel, We Run the Tides, which explores the rocky terrain of teenage friendships, particularly among girls.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Joseph Pace

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Gillian Emblad