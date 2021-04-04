State of the Bay: SF School Board Travails, Solutions to the Homeless Crisis and Artist Jenifer K. Wofford

This week on State of the Bay, we'll talk about the state of the San Francisco School Board with Mission Local managing editor Joe Eskenazi. Then we'll do a deep dive into solutions to the Bay Area’s homeless crisis with nonprofit leaders Tomiquia Moss and Jamie Almanza. We’ll end with Ethan Elkind’s interview of Jenifer K. Wofford about her new SF mural, Pattern Recognition.

What would you like to ask our guests? Post a comment here, tweet us @StateofBay or send an email or voicemail to StateofBay@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joseph Pace, David Boyer

Producers: Anne Harper, Gillian Emblad and Kendra Klang

