© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sotb-logo-1400-x-1400.png
State of the Bay

State of the Bay: SF School Board Travails, Solutions to the Homeless Crisis and Artist Jenifer K. Wofford

Published April 4, 2021 at 5:01 PM PDT
homeless Gillian's photo.jpg
Photo by Gillian Emblad
/

This week on State of the Bay, we'll talk about the state of the San Francisco School Board with Mission Local managing editor Joe Eskenazi. Then we'll do a deep dive into solutions to the Bay Area’s homeless crisis with nonprofit leaders Tomiquia Moss and Jamie Almanza. We’ll end with Ethan Elkind’s interview of Jenifer K. Wofford about her new SF mural, Pattern Recognition.

What would you like to ask our guests? Post a comment here, tweet us @StateofBay or send an email or voicemail to StateofBay@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joseph Pace, David Boyer

Producers: Anne Harper, Gillian Emblad and Kendra Klang

Tags

State of the BaySan Francisco Unified School DistrictHomelessnessJoe Eskenazi