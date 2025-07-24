Sights + Sounds Picks: Victor Tence
“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with the Senior Producer of KALW’s Crosscurrents Victor Tence. Before Victor joined KALW, he worked in the restaurant industry. So he knows all the good, delicious spots where we can get our eat on.
Warehouse Café
Port Costa
This restaurant is known for their unique decor time such as neon signs, a Medusa sculpture made of metal and bear statues. Their menu includes prime rib and clam chowder, and over 250 types of beer. When you walk outside the restaurant, you have a view of the Bay.
Taqueria La Gallina
Half Moon Bay
This Mexican restaurant serves classic favorites such as shrimp tacos, carnita quesadillas and carne asada burritos. But their most popular item is the fried chicken. The beach is near the restaurant, so you can grab some food and enjoy looking at the waves.
The Laundromat
San Francisco
This restaurant sells bagels in the morning, and pizzas at night. They serve Detroit-style pizza, but if you’re like host Jeneé Darden and can’t eat dairy, they also offer vegan broccoli pizza. Every Wednesday they also add burgers to the menu.