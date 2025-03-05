© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Welcome to ‘The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden’

By Jeneé Darden
Published March 5, 2025 at 5:45 PM PST

Welcome to the kick-off of KALW’s new arts program “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden.” Every week, I will bring you rich, intimate interviews with Bay Area artists, and creators visiting the Bay. Before we officially launch the show, I’d like you to get to know more about me and my plans for this show. On this kick-off episode, KALW “Crosscurrents” Host Hana Baba interviews me about my path to journalism and the events in my personal life that led to my passion for the arts.

Listen to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden” live on the radio or online every Wednesday at 4pm.

Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
