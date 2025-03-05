Welcome to ‘The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden’

Welcome to the kick-off of KALW’s new arts program “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden.” Every week, I will bring you rich, intimate interviews with Bay Area artists, and creators visiting the Bay. Before we officially launch the show, I’d like you to get to know more about me and my plans for this show. On this kick-off episode, KALW “Crosscurrents” Host Hana Baba interviews me about my path to journalism and the events in my personal life that led to my passion for the arts.

Listen to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden” live on the radio or online every Wednesday at 4pm.