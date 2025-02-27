Sights and Sounds: Barbara Ramos

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with photographer Barbara Ramos. Barbara’s book is “Fearless Eye.” This photo collection captures San Francisco life and other parts of California in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.

“A Complete Unknown”

The story follows the early years of the legendary folk singer and songwriter Bob Dylan. It takes place during the 1960s as the singer rises to stardom. The film received three Golden Globe nominations, including “Best Actor” in a drama for Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal as Bob Dylan.

“Ethel Revita: Ethereal Material”

Creativity Explored

Currently running until March 29

This collection of work by artist Ethel Revita, is on display at the studio Creativity Explored. The studio allows artists with developmental disabilities to celebrate and share their work. Ethel has been a member of Creativity Explored since 1994 and this is her first solo exhibition. Her art incorporates shapes, patterns, and color.

Cayuga Park

San Francisco

The park is best known for its landscape and art. That’s thanks to Demetrio Braceros. He started working there as a gardener and then was assigned to change up the environment. He made over 370 statues out of wood and placed them around the park.

Barbara’s book “Fearless Eye” is available now.