Sights and Sounds: Jackie Keliiaa

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with comedian Jackie Keliiaa. She produced and performs in the all Native American comedy show called “Good Medicine.” You can catch them during the SF Sketchfest on January 31 at the Lost Church.

“Born of the Bear Dance: Dugan Aguilar’s Photographs of Native California”

Oakland Museum

Currently on display until June 22

Dugan Aguilar was a Native American photographer who captured Indigenous California life. His mission was to counter colonial narratives. This collection features images of California landscapes, basket weaving, Native American communities, and so much more! Dugan Aguilar is also related to KALW’s host of “Your Call” – Rose Aguilar.

“BAILA! Community. Dance. Party.”

La Peña Cultural Center

Every 3rd Friday of the month

This community space has three rooms of salsa, bachata, food, and drinks. In one of those rooms they’ll have lessons on how to dance salsa and bachata. Carlos Xavier Salsa Band will perform live at their next event on February 21.

“Bringing Up Baby”

YouTube and Amazon Prime

This comedy stars Cary Grant and Katherine Hephburn. It’s about a paleontologist who is trying to get a large grant for his museum. He crosses paths with an heiress who begins to have romantic feelings for him. Together, they have a series of comedic adventures including taking care of her leopard.

Watch comedian Jackie Keliiaa perform in “Good Medicine” on January 31 at the Lost Church in San Francisco.