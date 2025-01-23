Sights and Sounds: Oakland Author and Retired Librarian Dorothy Lazard

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with retired Oakland librarian and author Dorothy Lazard. Her memoir is “What You Don’t Know Will Make a Whole New World.” It’s a coming-of-age story about her childhood in St. Louis and the Bay Area during the 1960s and ‘70s. Also, mark your calendars! Jenee and Dorothy will be in conversation at Books Inc. in Alameda on Thursday January 30.

Laura Kampf

YouTube

Laura creates videos about making art and furniture from trash. She turned a keg into a bike sidecar, and made an outdoor shower from a water tank. Laura also has home improvement videos like fixing old doors and redesigning floor tiles.

Bay Farm Island Loop Trail

Alameda

The trail is about six miles. It’s a popular spot for nature walks, bike riding, fishing, and bird watching. There are a few points that have great views of the Bay.

Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery

Oakland

The term “soi” is Thai for alley ways. Alleys are popular spots in Bangkok for people to eat, shop, and have fun. They’re a major part of the heart and life of the city. Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery restaurant serves dishes like honey roasted duck, lemongrass chicken, and chili eggplant.

Dorothy’s memoir is called “What You Don’t Know Will Make A Whole New World.” It’s available now. Don’t forget to join Jenee and Dorothy for their conversation about Dorothy’s memoir and joys of reading at Books Inc. in Alameda on January 30 at 7pm.