Sights and Sounds: In the Name of Love

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. This special episode was recorded in front of a live audience and host Jenee Darden speaks with artists performing at the upcoming “ In the Name of Love: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ” It will feature music from the late Aretha Franklin. Living Jazz is putting on this fabulous production that you can see on Saturday, January 18 at the Paramount Theater in Oakland.

Kev Choice

Kev is a pianist, producer, music historian, and so much more. He has performed with artists such as Michael Franti & Spearhead, Too $hort, Goapele and Lauryn Hill. He’s a music professor at San Francisco State. Kev is the musical director of “In the Name of Love”

Chika Di

She’s a Colombian-born, solo artist who is now based in the Bay Area. Chika Di was part of the group La Misa Negra. Her music has been on Netflix’s “Gentefied,” Starz’s “Vida,” and she’s done a McDonald’s commercial. She was featured on HBO’s “Euphoria.” Her songwriting has taken her to the Latin Billboard charts.

Destiny Muhammad

Destiny is also known as the “Harpist from the Hood.” She’s an award-winning artist and composer. She performs all over the Bay Area from Grace Cathedral to SF Jazz to the Santa Cruz Symphony.

Maya Raveneau-Bey

She’s an Oakland Youth Poet Laureate finalist, 2023 YouthSpeaks Slam competition finalist, and member of the Capter 510 Youth Advisory board. This year she’ll be graduating from Oakland School for the Arts.

Lyz Luke

Lyz is the Executive Director of Living Jazz. She has presented concerts and events all over the Bay and worked with over 2,000 local musicians. In 2010, she founded the award-winning series “UnderCover Presents.” Lyz is based in Oakland and has an NCAA championship ring in fencing.