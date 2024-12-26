Sights and Sounds: Porfirio and Jenee

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Jenee Darden speaks with “Sights & Sounds” producer Porfirio Rangel. They are going to share their suggestions for things to see, hear, and do during the holidays around the Bay Area and at home.

“Hamilton”

Orpheum Theatre

Currently playing until January 5

The story is about how Alexander Hamilton became one of the founding fathers of the United States. What makes it stand out is that it’s told mostly through hip-hop music. “Hamilton” won 11 Tony Awards and a Grammy for “Best Musical Theater Album.” Host Jenee Darden did a story about how an education program allowed high school students to attend this show.

“Beethoven Blues”

Jon Batiste

Batiste puts his own spin on Beethoven by blending the classical composer’s tunes with blues, gospel, and jazz.

“Luenell Live!”

Paramount Theatre

December 27th

The Original Bad Girl of Comedy is coming back to Oakland for a stand up show at the Paramount.

“Calli: The Art of the Xicanx Peoples”

Oakland Museum

Currently on display until January 26

This exhibition explores what it means to be “Xicanx” through art, film, fashion, poetry, and so much more. The pieces are intergenerational, feminist, and queer. The word “Calli” is derived from the Aztec language Nahuatl. “Calli” signifies home, family, and lineage.

Happy New Year!