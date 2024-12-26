© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Porfirio and Jenee

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published December 26, 2024 at 7:44 AM PST
(L-R) "Sights & Sounds" producer Porfirio Rangel, KALW audio engineer Galnadgee Joe-Johnson, and host Jenee Darden
Henry Lu
(L-R) "Sights & Sounds" producer Porfirio Rangel, KALW audio engineer Galnadgee Joe-Johnson, and host Jenee Darden at FAN EXPO San Francisco 2024

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Jenee Darden speaks with “Sights & Sounds” producer Porfirio Rangel. They are going to share their suggestions for things to see, hear, and do during the holidays around the Bay Area and at home.

“Hamilton”
Orpheum Theatre
Currently playing until January 5
The story is about how Alexander Hamilton became one of the founding fathers of the United States. What makes it stand out is that it’s told mostly through hip-hop music. “Hamilton” won 11 Tony Awards and a Grammy for “Best Musical Theater Album.” Host Jenee Darden did a story about how an education program allowed high school students to attend this show.

“Beethoven Blues”
Jon Batiste
Batiste puts his own spin on Beethoven by blending the classical composer’s tunes with blues, gospel, and jazz.

“Luenell Live!”
Paramount Theatre
December 27th
The Original Bad Girl of Comedy is coming back to Oakland for a stand up show at the Paramount.

“Calli: The Art of the Xicanx Peoples”
Oakland Museum
Currently on display until January 26
This exhibition explores what it means to be “Xicanx” through art, film, fashion, poetry, and so much more. The pieces are intergenerational, feminist, and queer. The word “Calli” is derived from the Aztec language Nahuatl. “Calli” signifies home, family, and lineage.

Happy New Year!

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
