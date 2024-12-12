Sights and Sounds: Kat Croswell

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Oakland author Kat Croswell. She wrote the novella “Pieces of Eight: A Harper Family Mixtape.” It’s a story about a Black Chicago family and adolescents in the 1970s told from the perspective of the middle child - who is a young girl.

Wyldflowr Arts

Oakland

This space hosts arts events such as concerts, art exhibitions, dance events, and much more. It’s a great space for community and creativity. Kat had her book launch there. It’s intimate and you encounter so many talented people from Oakland and the Bay. Visit their website to learn about upcoming events.

Marcus Books

Oakland

They opened their doors in 1960, making them the country’s oldest Black-owned independent bookstore. It has a large catalog of works by Black authors, poets, and artists. The bookstore has hosted readings and panels with influential figures such as Toni Morrison, Maya Angelou, Angela Davis, Chaka Khan, and so many more!

Smash Kingdom

Oakland

It’s a place where you can release your emotions by smashing things. Break stuff like glass bottles and electronics with baseball bats, crowbars, or even a sledgehammer. They provide safety gear to make sure you don’t get hurt while letting out all that pent up energy,

Kat’s novella “Piece of Eight: A Harper Family Mixtape” is available now.