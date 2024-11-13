Sights and Sounds: Dorothy Lazard

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with author and retired librarian Dorothy Lazard. She’ll be joining several poets on stage for “Echoes of Maya: A Celebration of Verse and Voice.” This event honoring Maya Angelou is happening this Sunday November 17 at the San Francisco Public Library.

Moe’s Books

Berkeley

The Berkeley store has been around since 1959. Moe’s has over 200,000 books in stock, making it one of the largest bookstores in the world.

“ The Heart of a Woman ” by Maya Angelou

This memoir takes readers from California to Cairo. With stops in New York City where Maya is immersed in community with other Black artists and writers. The book shows her growth as an activist, and a mother.

Oakland History Center

Oakland Main Library

This history center collects and provides sources that help us learn about the history of Oakland. Now, the main library has been closed most of the year for major repairs and improvement, but it is scheduled to reopen sometime this month. In the meantime, you can go on their website to look at some archives.

Catch “Echoes of Maya: A Celebration of Verse and Voice” this Sunday November 17 at the San Francisco Public Library for free.