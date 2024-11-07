Sights and Sounds: D'Arcy Drollinger

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with San Francisco Drag Laureate D’Arcy Drollinger. D’Arcy is the director, producer, and co-star of the drag parody “The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes.” Catch it at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco from December 5-22.

“KATYA! A Holiday Spectacular”

Feinstein’s at The Nikko

December 14

The Countess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy is a drag queen from San Francisco. Her show is a merry mixed bag of comedy and classic holiday songs. It’ll also have music ranging from pop to disco.

“San Francisco Transgender Film Festival”

Roxie Theater

November 13-16

It is North America’s first trans film festival. Also, it’s the longest-running transgender film festival in the world. It challenges the way mainstream media negatively portrays the community. Some films will be available online from November 18-24.

Zuni Café

San Francisco

The restaurant opened in 1979 with mostly Mexican food. But over time their menu has evolved to a mixture of French and Italian cuisine. They’re well-known for using a brick oven to roast their food over wood.

