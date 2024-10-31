Sights and Sounds: Constance Pleasant and William “Billy” Anderson

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with “Veteran Comic Con” founder Constance Pleasant and emcee Billy Anderson.

“Veteran Comic Con” empowers and celebrates veteran artists. It’s happening at the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco on November 10. All are welcome. Admission is free for military and veterans. Also, for free entry click on this link , enter your email, and click option 3 “Invited (Promo Code).” Enter “FREE4FRIENDS”

The Dead Fish

Crockett

It’s a seafood restaurant with a view that overlooks the Bay. Here’s a fun story: the name of the restaurant comes from the owner’s childhood. When he was a kid watching his grandma cook fish, he would ask her “what kind of fish is that?” She replied “a dead fish.”

Gregory Porter

Paramount Theatre

December 8

Gregory is a grammy-award winning jazz singer from Bakersfield. He says Bakerfield’s Southern Gospel and his mother’s Nat King Cole records influence his sound.

“ AfroComicCon International Film Festival ”

Grand Lake Theater

November 6

They’ll feature films from around the world in genres such as sci-fi and horror. You can check out live music, a fashion show, and other fun stuff. This is the festival’s seventh year.

“ The Faces of Ruth Asawa ”

Stanford’s Cantor Arts Center

Ruth was a Japanese American artist from San Francisco. She molded the clay masks on display from the faces of people she knew. Ruth believed anyone could become a work of art.

