Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Constance Pleasant and William “Billy” Anderson

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published October 31, 2024 at 7:44 AM PDT
"Veteran Comic Con" founder Constance Pleasant and emcee William "Billy" Anderson
(L-R) Elisa Cicinelli, Photo Provided by William “Billy” Anderson
“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with “Veteran Comic Con” founder Constance Pleasant and emcee Billy Anderson.

Veteran Comic Con” empowers and celebrates veteran artists. It’s happening at the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco on November 10. All are welcome. Admission is free for military and veterans. Also, for free entry click on this link, enter your email, and click option 3 “Invited (Promo Code).” Enter “FREE4FRIENDS”

The Dead Fish
Crockett
It’s a seafood restaurant with a view that overlooks the Bay. Here’s a fun story: the name of the restaurant comes from the owner’s childhood. When he was a kid watching his grandma cook fish, he would ask her “what kind of fish is that?” She replied “a dead fish.”

Gregory Porter
Paramount Theatre
December 8
Gregory is a grammy-award winning jazz singer from Bakersfield. He says Bakerfield’s Southern Gospel and his mother’s Nat King Cole records influence his sound.

AfroComicCon International Film Festival
Grand Lake Theater
November 6
They’ll feature films from around the world in genres such as sci-fi and horror. You can check out live music, a fashion show, and other fun stuff. This is the festival’s seventh year.

The Faces of Ruth Asawa
Stanford’s Cantor Arts Center
Ruth was a Japanese American artist from San Francisco. She molded the clay masks on display from the faces of people she knew. Ruth believed anyone could become a work of art.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
