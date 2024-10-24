© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Mauricio Vivas

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published October 24, 2024 at 7:44 AM PDT
Florist Mauricio Vivas with marigold flowers
Carmen Barrera
Florist Mauricio Vivas with marigold flowers

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with florist Mauricio Vivas. He owns Tony Rossi & Sons Florist in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood. They’re currently growing and selling cempasúchil or marigold flowers that are used to decorate altars for “Día de Los Muertos.”

Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park
Oakland
This park is home to redwood trees that stand over 150 feet. You can also find a lot of wildlife such as rainbow trout, deer, raccoons, and even the golden eagle. It’s a great place to hike in the Oakland Hills.

Todos
Oakland
Their name is Spanish for “everyone” or “all.” They serve street tacos, California burritos, quesabirria, and so many more Mexican dishes. Also, they make their guacamole and salsa from scratch every day.

“Lookout Point”
Joaquin Miller Park
Oakland
This spot gives a gorgeous view of Oakland and the Bay Area. There’s one area that’s surrounded by a stone wall, underneath a large tree, where people can rest and take in the scenery.

Visit Mauricio’s store Tony Rossi & Sons Florist in Oakland to buy marigold flowers. Also, the annual “Día de Los Muertos” celebration near Fruitvale BART is Sunday November 3.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
