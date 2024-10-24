Sights and Sounds: Mauricio Vivas

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with florist Mauricio Vivas. He owns Tony Rossi & Sons Florist in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood. They’re currently growing and selling cempasúchil or marigold flowers that are used to decorate altars for “Día de Los Muertos.”

Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park

Oakland

This park is home to redwood trees that stand over 150 feet. You can also find a lot of wildlife such as rainbow trout, deer, raccoons, and even the golden eagle. It’s a great place to hike in the Oakland Hills.

Todos

Oakland

Their name is Spanish for “everyone” or “all.” They serve street tacos, California burritos, quesabirria, and so many more Mexican dishes. Also, they make their guacamole and salsa from scratch every day.

“Lookout Point”

Joaquin Miller Park

Oakland

This spot gives a gorgeous view of Oakland and the Bay Area. There’s one area that’s surrounded by a stone wall, underneath a large tree, where people can rest and take in the scenery.

Visit Mauricio’s store Tony Rossi & Sons Florist in Oakland to buy marigold flowers. Also, the annual “Día de Los Muertos” celebration near Fruitvale BART is Sunday November 3.