Sights and Sounds: Kim Thoman and Joell Jones

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with visual artists Kim Thoman and Joell Jones. Their latest exhibition is “Sentinels & Saviors: Iconic Avatars.” Their artwork in this show inspires hope and encourages viewers to look within when feeling powerless. See their free show now at the Richmond Art Center until November 21. Also, both Kim and Joell will be at a “Día de Los Muertos” family event at the Richmond Art Center this Saturday.

“Oakland Art Murmur”

Every first Friday

It’s an art walk with 20 galleries and museums to visit for free. They include: Oakland Museum, the Manna Gallery, and Studios 11. This is a different event from “Oakland First Fridays.” Their next event is on November 1.

“Memoir of an Unintentional Feminist” by Mary Pacios

Mary is a visual artist. Her book covers the murder of her childhood friend when Mary was 13, being a single mother, moving to the Bay Area, becoming an activist and a lot more. Each chapter begins with an image of one of her prints.

“Cultivating Hope”

First United Methodist Church in Palo Alto on December 13

Mission Santa Clara on December 14

It’s an evening filled with international holiday music. The Peninsula Women’s Chorus chose songs that celebrate Kwanzaa, Christmas, and Noche Buena.

Floating Museum

Alameda

It’s a floating barge on an estuary. Enjoy the movement on water and the art. They currently have an exhibit called “Rising Tides.” It features art that addresses climate change. Visit their website to book a tour.

Visit Kim’s and Joell's exhibition “Sentinels & Saviors: Iconic Avatars” at the Richmond Art Center now until November 21.