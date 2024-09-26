Sights and Sounds: Bill Burns

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with cosplayer Bill Burns. He is known for transforming into popular characters such as Walt Disney and Spiderman’s newspaper editor J. Jonah Jameson.

Walt Disney Family Museum

San Francisco’s Presidio

The museum shares Walt Disney’s life and work to inspire people and their creativity. One of their upcoming exhibits is called “Directing at Disney” It recognizes some of the directors behind Walt Disney’s animated films. We’re talking going back as far as the 1930s. Some items they’ll have on display include storyboards, sheet music, production notes, and many more! The exhibit runs from October 17 to March 2025.

San Juan Bautista State Park

People can learn a lot about California history when they go to this park. Back in the 1860s, it used to be an important spot for traffic coming from northern and southern California. The park also includes four museums, a blacksmith shop, and a Spanish mission.

“FAN EXPO San Francisco”

Moscone Center

November 29 - December 1

The convention draws fans who are into comics, horror, anime, and gaming. Big name celebrities expected to appear this year are Hayden Christensen from “Star Wars,” Charlie Cox from “Daredevil,” and so many more amazing guests.

Visit Bill’s Instagram to see his cosplays.