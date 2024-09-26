© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Bill Burns

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published September 26, 2024 at 7:44 AM PDT
Cosplayer Bill Burns
Photo Provided by Bill Burns
Cosplayer Bill Burns

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with cosplayer Bill Burns. He is known for transforming into popular characters such as Walt Disney and Spiderman’s newspaper editor J. Jonah Jameson.

Walt Disney Family Museum
San Francisco’s Presidio
The museum shares Walt Disney’s life and work to inspire people and their creativity. One of their upcoming exhibits is called “Directing at Disney” It recognizes some of the directors behind Walt Disney’s animated films. We’re talking going back as far as the 1930s. Some items they’ll have on display include storyboards, sheet music, production notes, and many more! The exhibit runs from October 17 to March 2025.

San Juan Bautista State Park
People can learn a lot about California history when they go to this park. Back in the 1860s, it used to be an important spot for traffic coming from northern and southern California. The park also includes four museums, a blacksmith shop, and a Spanish mission.

“FAN EXPO San Francisco”
Moscone Center
November 29 - December 1
The convention draws fans who are into comics, horror, anime, and gaming. Big name celebrities expected to appear this year are Hayden Christensen from “Star Wars,” Charlie Cox from “Daredevil,” and so many more amazing guests.

Visit Bill’s Instagram to see his cosplays.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel