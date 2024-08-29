Sights and Sounds: Chava Oropesa

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Oakland-based food photographer Chava Oropesa. His current project is called “Con Mucho Cariño,” which means “with a lot of love.” It’s a collection of his mom’s recipes. He explains why each dish is important to him and how to make it.

Yoyo Treats

San Leandro

This food vendor sells botanas which are Mexican street snacks. They have treats like strawberries with cream and corn in a cup with special toppings. One of their most popular items is a marquesita. It is a crepe rolled like a burrito and filled with dessert toppings.

Dos Raicez

It’s a Mexican food truck. They’re always on the move, but you can find them at Gilman Brewing in Berkeley on the weekends. They sell their own brand of salsa. Follow them on Instagram to find out their next pop up.

Noe Valley Bakery

San Francisco

This mom-and-pop bakery opened their business in 1995. They serve treats like cakes, pies, cupcakes, cookies, and so much more.

Check out Chava’s work on his website.