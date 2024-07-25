© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Youssef Alaoui

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published July 25, 2024 at 7:44 AM PDT
Poet, director, and co-founder of the Beast Crawl Literary Festival Youssef Alaoui
Photo Provided by Youssef Alaoui
Poet, director, and co-founder of the Beast Crawl Literary Festival Youssef Alaoui

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with poet, director, and co-founder of the Beast Crawl Literary Festival Youssef Alaoui.

The Beast Crawl Literary Festival takes place on Saturday July 27. There will be readings in about a dozen small businesses around Downtown Oakland.

BAM House
BAM stands for “Black Arts Movement.” BAM House is the home of the Lower Bottom Playaz theater group. Their founder is Oakland Poet Laureate Ayodele Nzinga.

“The Kitchen Table”
Block Community Club
“The Kitchen Table” asks, “What feeds your body and mind?” San Francisco poet and activist Kevin Dublin is hosting.

MARHABA
Museum of Art and Digital Entertainment
“Marhaba” means “welcome” in Arabic. This reading features writers from the Middle East and North Africa. This is the first time Beast Crawl has had an all MENA lineup. Youseef co-curated this event.

Beast Crawl happens on Saturday July 27 in Downtown Oakland, from 4-10pm.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
