Sights and Sounds: Carolina Ixta

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Oakland author Carolina Ixta. She wrote the young adult novel “Shut Up, This Is Serious.” The story follows an East Oakland teenager from the Fruitvale neighborhood. She’s dealing with issues at home, her friend who is pregnant, mental health stuff and other drama that comes with being a high school senior.

Bar Shiru

Downtown Oakland

At this bar people enjoy listening to Jazz music on vinyl. They serve Japanese whiskey, and alcoholic beverages from local vendors.

“Redlining and Housing Discrimination”

San Leandro History Museum

The exhibit examines how redlining kept San Leandro a mostly-white suburban community. It also highlights how people of color were kept from purchasing homes and missed out on economic opportunities. Jenee looked at some old documents and noticed they were especially targeting Black people. If you can’t come to the exhibit, the museum’s website has information to learn more about San Leandro’s segregated past.

South Dunsmuir Ridge

Oakland

The hill has steep, hiking trails that give nice views of the Bay. You can see Downtown Oakland. On a clear day you can see San Francisco. There’s a forest of trees growing out from a canyon.

Carolina’s novel “Shut Up, This Is Serious” is out now.