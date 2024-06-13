“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with comedian Marcus Williams.

This episode is special because we’re celebrating Pride, “Sights & Sounds” style. We’re having a “Pride Comedy” event at KALW’s pop venue in Downtown San Francisco on Tuesday June 25. Marcus is one of the comedians performing. The good ‘ol country sounds you’re hearing are by our musical guest, the “First Lady of Queer Country” Cindy Emch. Here’s our “Sights and Sounds: Pride Comedy” lineup:

Rae Kapur

Rea is a standup comedian, filmmaker and a devout lesbian. She’s performed at shows like the “Mental Health Comedy Hour” and the White Horse Bar with the drag artists Rebel Kings. Rea loves movies and new followers on Instagram.

Frida Sierra

Frida is a Bay Area based comedian known for her electric, fast-paced storytelling. She’s lit up stages at the Santa Cruz Comedy Festival and the Great American Music Hall.

Marcus Williams

By day, he’s a structural engineer, but by night he’s using his charm and humor to connect with audiences. Marcus has performed at SF Sketchfest, Cobb’s Comedy Club, the San Francisco Punchline and other spots.

Come see our lineup at our free “Sights and Sounds: Pride Comedy” show. The fun takes place at KALW’s pop up venue at 220 Montgomery in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 25. There’ll be free food. This show is for adults only. Doors open at 6 and the show starts at 7.