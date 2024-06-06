Sights and Sounds: Alex Locust

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with queer disability activist and artist Alex Locust also known as “Glamputee.” They are the reigning 2023 Butch Queen.

“Nasti”

SF Oasis

June 13

Host Cheetah Biscotti presents an all Black queer drag event. It’s part of the “Black Ass Weekend” celebration in honor of Juneteenth and Pride. Cheetah is a drag performer known for her comedic acts. She’s also Alex’s drag mother.

“Second Saturday Block Party”

Downtown Oakland

June 8

“Second Saturday” highlights the art, music, and community that makes Oakland special. Their next event celebrates Pride month. DJ Charles Hathorne is hosting and they have a line up of queer performers ready to keep the good vibes going.

“Disability Intimacy” edited by Alice Wong

Disability activist Alice Wong brings together writers in this collection of essays about being disabled and experiencing intimacy. They explore how intimacy is more than just sex or physical touch. It’s also about caregiving, friendship, and community. The anthology identifies how sexual liberation intersects with disability justice. Host Jenee has interviewed Alice before on KALW and she’s a joy.

Follow Alex Locust on their Instagram to learn about their work and upcoming events.