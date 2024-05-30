Sights and Sounds: Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer Mac Barnett and illustrator Shawn Harris. They created the graphic novel series “The First Cat in Space.” It follows the adventures of First Cat, the Moon Queen, and a toe-clipping robot named LOZ 4000.

Moss Beach

San Mateo County

The beach is known for its tidepools, which is home to starfish, sea urchins, and crabs. Nearby, there’s a forest of cypress trees. They give beautiful views of the Pacific coast and provide great shade when hiking. Shawn shares his favorite thing to do at Moss Beach.

Presidio Tunnel Tops

San Francisco

This space at the national park has a fantastic view of the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco bay. There’s a big 2-acre playground for kids to explore the inside of a fallen tree, climb huge boulders, and hunt for hidden tiny frog statues. Mac talks about why he likes coming here.

Breakwater Barbecue

El Granada

This restaurant smokes all their meat with wood. Some of their most popular dishes are brisket, pulled pork, and ribs. Shawn explains why this spot is one of his favorites.

Ok’s Deli

Oakland

This sandwich shop adds a little bit of Asian American flair to their food. One of their most popular sandwiches has Taiwanese-style hot chicken. Their menu changes a few times during the year. Listen to what Mac is ordering to eat off their menu.

Mac and Shawn are the creators of the graphic novel series “The First Car in Space.” Their first two issues are out now.