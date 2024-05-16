Sights and Sounds: Baruch Porras-Hernandez

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, guest host Sunni Khalid speaks with comedian Baruch Porras-Hernandez. He’s hosting and performing in “Queer Classics.” It’s a variety show where performers reimage art that is personal to them, but with a queer spark. Watch it at “Oasis” in San Francisco on May 19th. It’s a 21 and over event.

“THEYFRIEND Nonbinary Cabaret”

Brava Theater

May 16

Enjoy an evening filled with live drag and burlesque performances. Their mission is to uplift and celebrate nonbinary talent. Tonight’s show features an all Asian Pacific Islander cast to celebrate API heritage month. Dancer SNJV is hosting and also performing alongside Baruch in “Queer Classics.”

“Safe Words Comedy Showcase”

SF Eagle

May 22

Comedian Wonder Dave transformed this event as a safe space for queer comedians. It serves as a platform to showcase established and up-and-coming queer talent. Their next show features comedian Jalisa Robinson. She’s known for her thought-provoking yet entertaining style. She also recently performed at the “Netflix is a Joke” festival. We’ve had Wonder Dave on KALWbefore and he’s hilarious!

“Literary Speakeasy”

Martuni’s

Every last Thursday of the month

Poets and writers come together to share their work. Sometimes there’s also live music, so grab a cocktail and enjoy the evening. My producer recommends ordering the “Peach Fuzz.” It’s a sugary martini that does a great job at hiding the alcohol. But maybe too great, so watch out. Their next event is on May 30.

