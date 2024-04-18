Sights and Sounds: Ashara Ekundayo

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with visual artist Ashara Ekundayo. She is a co-curator of the exhibit “Frontline Prophet: James Baldwin.” It features images of the iconic writer created by Detroit-artist Sabrina Nelson. You can see it at the Joyce Gordon Gallery in Oakland until April 27.

“Visual Storytelling Summit: Seeking Truths”

KQED

April 27

A panel of visual storytellers and journalists will discuss how the use of AI images causes public distrust of what they see in the media. Panelists will also explain how they’re using art and media to address and solve this issue. Ashara is one of the panelists speaking at this event.

“The Men’s Wellness Fellowship”

Black Panther Party Museum

Every last Tuesday of the month

Next meeting is on April 30th

It’s a space where men of color can share feelings and hopes. Oakland-based artists Karega Bailey and Christian Walker started this group. Their goal is to normalize the idea of mental health care and make it accessible.

“Tea & Hat Party: A Celebration for our Mothers!”

Liberation Park

May 5

This is where the Black Cultural Zone Akoma Market takes place. Treat your mom to a fun-filled day. They’ll have live music, a roller skating rink, food, wine tasting, an outdoor market (because we know momma loves to shop) and so much more! Also, tell your mom to bring her fanciest hat because there’s a hat competition.

Visit the exhibit “Frontline Prophet: James Baldwin” at the Joyce Gordon Gallery in Oakland until April 27.

Also, host Jenee will be in conversation with sci-fi writer Mike Chen at Books Inc. in Alameda on Tuesday, April 23 at 7pm.