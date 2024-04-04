© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Alex Jordan

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published April 4, 2024 at 7:44 AM PDT
Americana singer Alex Jordan
Bob Minkin
Americana singer Alex Jordan

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Americana singer Alex Jordan. His latest album is called “Queen Kerosene.”

Dark Star Orchestra
Greek Theatre
July 13th
They’re a Grateful Dead cover band, and this concert takes place on a special night. On July 13, 1984, the Grateful Dead performed at the Greek Theatre. That night the audience saw a shooting star as they performed their song “Dark Star.” The year 1984 is also when the band founded “The Rex Foundation,” which supports non-profits that do work in the arts, education, and Native American issues. To celebrate the organization’s 40th anniversary, Dark Star Orchestra is performing the same setlist that the Grateful Dead played on July 13, 1984.

Roaring Camp Railroads
Felton
From the moment visitors cross the camp’s entrance bridge, they’re taken back in time to a small town from the 1890s. There’s a gift shop designed as a “general store.” Visitors can partake in old-time activities such as making candles and panning for gold. But their most popular attractions are their two trains. One takes guests through the redwood forest to the top of Bear Mountain. The other goes to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

California Academy of Sciences
Golden Gate Park
There are so many fun sections to check out at this natural history museum. It has aquariums, an indoor rainforest, a roof made up of grass, and so much more! Learn about all their animals including their star resident Claude, an albino alligator. They have deep discounts for people on government assistance and check your libraries because you can get free tickets for people 14 and over.

Listen to Alex’s latest album “Queen Kerosene.”

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel