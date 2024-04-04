Sights and Sounds: Alex Jordan

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Americana singer Alex Jordan. His latest album is called “Queen Kerosene.”

Dark Star Orchestra

Greek Theatre

July 13th

They’re a Grateful Dead cover band, and this concert takes place on a special night. On July 13, 1984, the Grateful Dead performed at the Greek Theatre. That night the audience saw a shooting star as they performed their song “Dark Star.” The year 1984 is also when the band founded “The Rex Foundation,” which supports non-profits that do work in the arts, education, and Native American issues. To celebrate the organization’s 40th anniversary, Dark Star Orchestra is performing the same setlist that the Grateful Dead played on July 13, 1984.

Roaring Camp Railroads

Felton

From the moment visitors cross the camp’s entrance bridge, they’re taken back in time to a small town from the 1890s. There’s a gift shop designed as a “general store.” Visitors can partake in old-time activities such as making candles and panning for gold. But their most popular attractions are their two trains. One takes guests through the redwood forest to the top of Bear Mountain. The other goes to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

California Academy of Sciences

Golden Gate Park

There are so many fun sections to check out at this natural history museum. It has aquariums, an indoor rainforest, a roof made up of grass, and so much more! Learn about all their animals including their star resident Claude, an albino alligator. They have deep discounts for people on government assistance and check your libraries because you can get free tickets for people 14 and over.

Listen to Alex’s latest album “Queen Kerosene.”