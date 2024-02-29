Sights and Sounds: Jomar Tagatac

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor Jomar Tagatac. He’s co-starring in the play “Big Data.” It explores how tech influences our relationships and life choices. Watch him perform in the play at the Toni Rembe Theater in San Francisco now until March 10.

“Monstress”

Lysley Tenorio

It’s a collection of short stories about Filipinos that take place in the U.S. and the Philippines. The book covers themes of identity, assimilation, and isolation. Many of the characters struggle with understanding what it means to be both American and Filipino.

“Yayoi Kusama: Infinite Love”

SF MOMA

Currently running until September 7

This presentation features two mirror rooms filled with bright lights. They’re meant to create the illusion of an infinite universe. The first room is decorated with polka dots in vibrant colors that light up. The other installation has tentacle-like sculptures that glow with changing colors. It also includes audio of Yayoi reciting a love poem in Japanese.

Pearl 6101

San Francisco

They serve Mediterranean seafood and pasta. Some of their more popular dishes are trout, crab, and bucatini with manila clams. Here’s a fun fact: their name “6101” comes from their street address 6101 California St. It makes it a little easier to remember when typing it up on Google Maps.

Watch Jomar perform in the play “Big Data” at the Toni Rembe Theater in San Francisco. It’s currently running until March 10.