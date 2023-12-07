Sights and Sounds: Daniel Bernardi

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with documentary filmmaker and SF State Professor Daniel Leonard Bernardi. His latest film is “Ultimate Sacrifices: Captain Jennifer Moreno.” Moreno was a USF alum and young army nurse killed by explosives while aiding soldiers during the war in Afghanistan. The film covers her life and legacy.

Global Museum

San Francisco State University

See artifacts from around the world. Their ancient Egyptian artifacts come from the collection of former San Francisco Mayor Adolph Sutro. In the 1800s he displayed them in a museum exhibit at the Sutro Baths.

Landmark Piedmont Theatre

Oakland

According to Oaklandside.com, at 106 years old, the Piedmont Theatre is the oldest movie house in Oakland. They screen indie films.

Fort Point National Historic Site

San Francisco

U.S. Army engineers built Fort Point during the Civil War to protect San Francisco from any attacks by the Confederates on sea. They were also ready for any attacks from foreign nations. There was never a battle at Fort Point. Today, people can tour and visit the fort that’s been around over 150 years, and stands right by the Golden Gate Bridge. There’s a lot to do including a candlelight tour at night.

