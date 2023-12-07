© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Daniel Bernardi

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published December 7, 2023 at 7:44 AM PST
Filmmaker Daniel Bernardi, left, with Velda Dobson Davis for the short film Velda: A Mother's Story of Suicide
Photo Provided by Daniel Bernardi
Filmmaker Daniel Bernardi, left, with Velda Dobson Davis for the short film Velda: A Mother's Story of Suicide

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with documentary filmmaker and SF State Professor Daniel Leonard Bernardi. His latest film is “Ultimate Sacrifices: Captain Jennifer Moreno.” Moreno was a USF alum and young army nurse killed by explosives while aiding soldiers during the war in Afghanistan. The film covers her life and legacy.

Global Museum
San Francisco State University
See artifacts from around the world. Their ancient Egyptian artifacts come from the collection of former San Francisco Mayor Adolph Sutro. In the 1800s he displayed them in a museum exhibit at the Sutro Baths.

Landmark Piedmont Theatre
Oakland
According to Oaklandside.com, at 106 years old, the Piedmont Theatre is the oldest movie house in Oakland. They screen indie films.

Fort Point National Historic Site
San Francisco
U.S. Army engineers built Fort Point during the Civil War to protect San Francisco from any attacks by the Confederates on sea. They were also ready for any attacks from foreign nations. There was never a battle at Fort Point. Today, people can tour and visit the fort that’s been around over 150 years, and stands right by the Golden Gate Bridge. There’s a lot to do including a candlelight tour at night.

Watch Daniel’s latest documentary “Ultimate Sacrifices: Captain Jennifer Moreno.”

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
