Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Ninfa Iglesias

By Porfirio Rangel
Published November 30, 2023 at 7:44 AM PST
Mariachi singer Ninfa Iglesias
Photo provided by Ninfa Iglesias
Mariachi singer Ninfa Iglesias

“Sights and Sounds is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, guest host Porfirio Rangel speaks with singer Ninfa Iglesias. She is one of the co-founders of Mariachi Femenil Orgullo Mexicano. It’s an all-female mariachi ensemble in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“A Merry-Achi Christmas”
Davies Symphony Hall
December 10
Singer and composer Jose Hernandez leads Mariachi Sol De Mexico to perform a multicultural celebration. You’ll hear holiday favorites from both Mexico and the US.

El Taquito
Hayward
The business opened their doors in 1976. Their menus offer favorite Mexican dishes such as menudo, tortas, sopes, quesabirria, and many more.

“I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter”
Erika Sanchez
The story follows 15-year-old Julia Reyes growing up in a Mexican American home. Her family regards her older sister, Olga, to be perfect for always following directions. Something Julia is the opposite of. One day, Olga dies from a car accident. It causes Julia to navigate her mental health, family relationships, and cultural expectations.

Listen to Mariachi Femenil Orgullo Mexicano’s album “Llegaron Las Mujeres.”

Sights & Sounds
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel