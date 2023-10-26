Sights and Sounds: Chris Egusa

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with reporter Chris Egusa. He created the three-part KALW radio series “Without a Voice.” In it, he investigates allegations of abuse in a disability home in Sacramento.

Winchester Mystery House

San Jose

Sarah Winchester bought the home in 1886 with plans to turn it into a mansion. She died before construction finished, but there have been many supernatural claims inside the house. Today, people tour the inside or book it for events. You can also go online for a virtual tour.

“Without a Voice”

KALW

Katrina Turner is a nonverbal autistic woman who lives in a support home, but her parents begin to notice a few things that seem off. Her medication starts disappearing and bruises are found on her body. The staff also neglect Katrina’s well-being.

Blue Willow Teaspot

Berkeley

The cafe offers tea from all over the world. It’s a space for people to socialize, get word done, or relax over some tea. There’s also an area inside where customers can sit on the floor while drinking.

Listen to Chris’ investigative series “Without a Voice” on KALW’s website or the Crosscurrents podcast.