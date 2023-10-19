Sights and Sounds: Molly Giles

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with author Molly Giles. Her book “The Home for Unwed Husbands” is about a 44-year-old woman named Jay who has a hard time saying “no” to people’s requests. She ends up living in her childhood home with her ex-husband, ex-boyfriends, and brother.

Marin Theatre Company

Mill Valley

Their next play, “Dragon Lady” is a one-woman cabaret show by Sara Porkalob. She retells her grandmother’s life which is filled with karaoke and gangsters. It runs from November 24 to December 17. Martin Theatre Company also works with Bay Area schools to provide students with art camps and classes.

Book Passage

Corte Madera

The bookstore has all sorts of things happening such as author readings, book clubs, and conferences. Some of their programming is available virtually and you can visit their website to watch past events. They also offer classes on writing, learning a new language, publishing, photography, and other activities. Book Passage has another location in San Francisco.

Abbotts Lagoon

Point Reyes Peninsula

The lagoon is made from a mix of groundwater, the rain, and the ocean. There’s also a nearby three-mile hiking trail. It’s known for birdwatching and checking out wildflowers.

Molly’s new book “The Home for Unwed Husbands” is out now.