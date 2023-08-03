© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Jenee Darden & Porfirio Rangel

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published August 3, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT
(L-R) "Sights and Sounds" producer Porfirio Rangel, host Jenee Darden, and Crosscurrent Line Producer Victor Tence
Christian Gonzalez
(L-R) "Sights and Sounds" producer Porfirio Rangel, host Jenee Darden, and Crosscurrent Line Producer Victor Tence

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with “Sights & Sounds” producer Porfirio Rangel. They’ll be sharing some of their favorite summer picks.

Tours of Oracle Park
Go behind the scenes of where the San Francisco Giants play. Spend some time in the indoor batting cages. You can stop by the clubhouse for visiting teams and actually go on the baseball field!

Ocean Beach
San Francisco
It’s usually not a warm beach so the temperatures are perfect for a walk and a jog. Check out the windmills and gardens in the surrounding area. KALW’s interim executive director Ben Trefny likes to surf here.

Aiden Thomas
His bestselling novel “Cemetery Boys” is about a Latinx trans-teen boy who accidentally summons the host of his classmate. Then the boys go on an adventure. Aiden has been a guest on “Sights and Sounds.”

Jewelle Gomez
She wrote the 1991 novel, “The Gilda Stories.” It’s about a Black-lesbian vampire who travels in time.

Watch Jenee’s award-winning documentary “Where is East Oakland?” on YouTube.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel