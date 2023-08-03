Sights and Sounds: Jenee Darden & Porfirio Rangel

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with “Sights & Sounds” producer Porfirio Rangel. They’ll be sharing some of their favorite summer picks.

Tours of Oracle Park

Go behind the scenes of where the San Francisco Giants play. Spend some time in the indoor batting cages. You can stop by the clubhouse for visiting teams and actually go on the baseball field!

Ocean Beach

San Francisco

It’s usually not a warm beach so the temperatures are perfect for a walk and a jog. Check out the windmills and gardens in the surrounding area. KALW’s interim executive director Ben Trefny likes to surf here.

Aiden Thomas

His bestselling novel “Cemetery Boys” is about a Latinx trans-teen boy who accidentally summons the host of his classmate. Then the boys go on an adventure. Aiden has been a guest on “ Sights and Sounds .”

Jewelle Gomez

She wrote the 1991 novel, “The Gilda Stories.” It’s about a Black-lesbian vampire who travels in time.

Watch Jenee’s award-winning documentary “Where is East Oakland?” on YouTube.