Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Nairobi Williese Barnes

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published July 6, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT
“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with poet Nairobi Williese Barnes. Nairobi is this year’s Oakland Youth Poet Laureate.

Marcus Books
Oakland
It is the oldest Black-owned bookstore in the US. The store hosts reading events. Marcus Books has welcomed many influential Black writers including Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison, and Angela Davis.

“Brave New Voices Festival”
San Francisco
July 20-22
Hundreds of young poets from around the globe come together to use their voice for performance and civic engagement. The festival includes spoken word, workshops, and a slam competition. You can livestream some of the activities through their website. Visit their website for information on where events are happening.

Cafe Colucci
North Oakland
The restaurant serves East African cuisine. They have dishes such as tibs and wots seasoned with spices imported from Ethiopia. If you like what you eat, they also offer cooking classes.

Visit oaklandlibrary.org for more info about Nairobi and the other youth finalists.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
