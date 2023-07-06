Sights and Sounds: Nairobi Williese Barnes

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with poet Nairobi Williese Barnes. Nairobi is this year’s Oakland Youth Poet Laureate.

Marcus Books

Oakland

It is the oldest Black-owned bookstore in the US. The store hosts reading events. Marcus Books has welcomed many influential Black writers including Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison, and Angela Davis.

“Brave New Voices Festival”

San Francisco

July 20-22

Hundreds of young poets from around the globe come together to use their voice for performance and civic engagement. The festival includes spoken word, workshops, and a slam competition. You can livestream some of the activities through their website. Visit their website for information on where events are happening.

Cafe Colucci

North Oakland

The restaurant serves East African cuisine. They have dishes such as tibs and wots seasoned with spices imported from Ethiopia. If you like what you eat, they also offer cooking classes.

Visit oaklandlibrary.org for more info about Nairobi and the other youth finalists.