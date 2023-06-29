© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Josh Kornbluth

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published June 29, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT
Josh Kornbluth at the Marsh Theater in Berkeley

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor Josh Kornbluth. Josh’s one-man show “Citizen Brain” is running at the Marsh Theater in Berkeley until July 29th.

“In the Evening by the Moonlight”
Magic Theater
Currently running until July 2nd
The play takes us back to an evening in 1963 during the Civil Rights Movement. It’s an imagined conversation between playwright Lorraine Hansberry, singer Nina Simone, and writer James Baldwin. The production is based on interviews, FBI records, and archives collected from the Schomburg Center in New York.

“Pete Escovedo”
Freight & Salvage
July 7 & 8
The legendary percussionist got his start in his hometown of Oakland. Now, he’s coming back home to the Bay as part of his retirement tour. He’s also celebrating his 86th birthday. Host Jenee Darden interviewed Mr. Escovedo for KALW a few years ago.

“Good”
Rialto Cinemas Elmwood
July 20th
Actor David Tennant plays a German professor during World War II. The story follows his conversion to nazism and its effect on those around him. You see how some people will justify being a part of something inhumane, if it’s for their own personal benefit. For David, the Nazis who flattered him made him feel “good.” The play was filmed in London.

Watch Josh’s show “Citizen Brain” at the Marsh Theater in Berkeley. It’s running until July 29th.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
