Sights and Sounds: Josh Kornbluth

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor Josh Kornbluth. Josh’s one-man show “Citizen Brain” is running at the Marsh Theater in Berkeley until July 29th.

“In the Evening by the Moonlight”

Magic Theater

Currently running until July 2nd

The play takes us back to an evening in 1963 during the Civil Rights Movement. It’s an imagined conversation between playwright Lorraine Hansberry, singer Nina Simone, and writer James Baldwin. The production is based on interviews, FBI records, and archives collected from the Schomburg Center in New York.

“Pete Escovedo”

Freight & Salvage

July 7 & 8

The legendary percussionist got his start in his hometown of Oakland. Now, he’s coming back home to the Bay as part of his retirement tour. He’s also celebrating his 86th birthday. Host Jenee Darden interviewed Mr. Escovedo for KALW a few years ago.

“Good”

Rialto Cinemas Elmwood

July 20th

Actor David Tennant plays a German professor during World War II. The story follows his conversion to nazism and its effect on those around him. You see how some people will justify being a part of something inhumane, if it’s for their own personal benefit. For David, the Nazis who flattered him made him feel “good.” The play was filmed in London.

Watch Josh’s show “Citizen Brain” at the Marsh Theater in Berkeley. It’s running until July 29th.