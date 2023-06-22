Sights and Sounds: Barnali Ghosh

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with designer Barnali Ghosh. Barnali’s photo project is “Unfaithful Re/creations.” She dresses in sarees that reflect California native plants.

Little America

Apple TV

It’s an anthology series that shows heartwarming immigrant stories. The show is based on articles featured in “Epic Magazine.” Sian Heder, who directed the Oscar-winning film CODA, is one of the show’s producers.

Tilden Park’s Botanic Garden

Berkeley

The garden is home to many native California plants. See plants from Southern California, the Channel Islands, and of course, the Redwoods. Barnali dressed up as some of the flowers from the garden.

Angel Island’s immigration station

Marin County

It was the Ellis Island of the West Coast. Immigrants who were on their way to San Francisco in the early 1900s were stopped at Angel Island for processing. Hundreds of Jews fleeing the Holocaust stopped here. You can also find poems and messages carved onto the wall mainly written in Chinese and Japanese. They describe people’s experiences and feelings of being detained.

Follow Barnali on Instagram to see her work. She also co-founded the Berkeley South Asian Radical History Walking Tour with her husband.