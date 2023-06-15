Sights and Sounds: Gina Mariko Rosales

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with event producer Gina Mariko Rosales. Gina is the founder of POC Wedding Party, which is a wedding planning company for diverse communities.

“Way Up”

Line Hotel

Every Thursday night

DJs jam out at the hotel’s rooftop bar. The spot gives great views of the city, especially during sunset. They also have food like oysters, grilled pork belly, and fried chicken thighs.

“Big Bad Wolf private dinners”

Chef Haejin is known for creating Korean dishes with cannabis. Her knowledge led her to become a consultant for the Food Network’s competition show “Chopped 420.” Beef katsu, BBQ pork, and miso cheesecake are some of her well-known dishes.

Baba’s House

Downtown Oakland

It’s a community space for those who are AAPI and BIPOC. The first floor is a restaurant. You can grub on garlic noodles, rice bowls, or dumplings. The second floor has a snack shop filled with Asian treats. There’s also a “living room” designed space to play games and sing karaoke. Baba means father in some Asian cultures.

