Sights and Sounds: Myles Hochman

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with aerialist Myles Hochman. They’ll be a part of the “Fresh Meat Festival,” which showcases queer and trans performers. Catch it at Z Space in San Francisco from June 14-18.

“Dear San Francisco”

Club Fugazi

Every Wednesday through Sunday

It’s an acrobatic show about San Francisco’s beauty and history. Watch performers do stunts such as hoop diving, Chinese pole, hand balancing, and more. There’s also spoken word, music, and video shots of the city. They all express people’s love for San Francisco.

“Frameline Film Festival”

June 14-24

“Frameline” is the longest-running LGBTQ film festival in the world. This is their 47th year. They’ll feature about 90 films throughout San Francisco and Oakland theaters. If you can’t make it in-person - no problem. More than half of the movies will be streamed on the festivals’ website. Visit their website for film screenings and locations.

Curbside Creamery

Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood

This ice cream parlor serves really unique flavors like Bourbon Whiskey Vanilla. Some of their ice cream sandwiches are served on short bread cookies and ginger snaps. For those who are lactose intolerant, they also have vegan options.

Watch Myles perform in the “Fresh Meat Festival” at San Francisco's Z Space on June 14.