Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Trina Robbins

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published May 4, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT
SF Weekly photo closeup.jpg
Jessica Chritianson
/
Comics artist and herstorian Trina Robbins

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with comics artist and herstorian Trina Robbins. Trina became the first woman to draw in a “Wonder Woman” comic series in 1986.

“Rhythm & Motion”
ODC Dance Commons
The program offers dance courses for all levels. They teach lessons in styles such as hip hop, ballet, belly dancing, and many more. Their goal is for people to find joy, creativity, and community. It’s part of their belief that anyone can dance regardless of age, ability, or accessibility. Classes are also available online through Zoom.

Cartoon Art Museum
San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf
The museum is home to over 6,000 pieces of original artwork. See all sorts of comics, anime, and political cartoons. You can also attend artists’ signings, and screenings.

“Golden Gate Bandshell”
San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park
Currently running until November
It’s a series of free, weekly outdoor concerts. Performances range in the genres of rock, reggae, soul, jazz, salsa, EDM, and more. The series started in 2020 as part of Golden Gate Park’s 150th anniversary.

Trina’s comics anthology on abortion rights called Won’t Back Down will be out this fall.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
