Sights and Sounds: Trina Robbins

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with comics artist and herstorian Trina Robbins. Trina became the first woman to draw in a “Wonder Woman” comic series in 1986.

“Rhythm & Motion”

ODC Dance Commons

The program offers dance courses for all levels. They teach lessons in styles such as hip hop, ballet, belly dancing, and many more. Their goal is for people to find joy, creativity, and community. It’s part of their belief that anyone can dance regardless of age, ability, or accessibility. Classes are also available online through Zoom.

Cartoon Art Museum

San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf

The museum is home to over 6,000 pieces of original artwork. See all sorts of comics, anime, and political cartoons. You can also attend artists’ signings, and screenings.

“Golden Gate Bandshell”

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

Currently running until November

It’s a series of free, weekly outdoor concerts. Performances range in the genres of rock, reggae, soul, jazz, salsa, EDM, and more. The series started in 2020 as part of Golden Gate Park’s 150th anniversary.

Trina’s comics anthology on abortion rights called Won’t Back Down will be out this fall.