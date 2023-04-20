Sights and Sounds: Maya Cameron-Gordon

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer Maya Cameron-Gordon. She’s the author of the children’s book The Mermaid Princesses, a story about three Black mermaid sisters who each want to become queen.

A Thousand and One

The story follows a mother named Inez who kidnaps her six-year-old son, Terry, from foster care. She wants to build a life together with her child. As the years go by, Terry becomes a smart teenager preparing to graduate from high school. However, a secret threatens to destroy everything he and his mother have created. It’s a movie about home and identity. Singer Teyana Taylor stars in the film.

“Black-Light Paint Family Day”

Maker Studio

April 30th

Families get together and paint with neon colors that glow in the dark. The workshop provides all the needed materials, so you don’t have to bring anything but your imagination and the kids. Afterwards, you can take your artwork home.

“San Francisco Black Film Festival”

June 15-18

The four-day festival showcases Black cinema from emerging and established filmmakers. Their mission is to present positive images of Black folks and break negative stereotypes. And it gives more exposure to works by Black filmmakers from the Bay and around the world. The film festival organizers say film is a way for diverse groups of people to better understand and have conversations with one another.

Maya’s book The Mermaid Princesses: A Sister Tale is available now in stores and online.