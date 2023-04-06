Sights and Sounds: Marcos Molinar

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with singer Marcos Molinar. He’s the lead vocalist for the pop rock band 2morrows June.

“The Factory Bar”

Richmond

It’s a neighborhood bar that offers spirits and beer made from local vendors. Enjoy a drink in their Polka Dot Room and check out the unique art, antiques, and furniture. In the summer of 2022, the bar unveiled a “Celebrate Richmond” mural to honor the city’s 117th birthday. Bay Area artists painted each letter in the word “Richmond” differently. It’s meant to showcase the city’s rich history and highlight the community.

“Bottom of the Hill”

Potrero Hill District

San Francisco

This indie-rock music venue is known for featuring up and coming artists. Some bands who have performed here before they became mainstream were Oasis, Arcade Fire, and Green Day. Their blue neon sign of the venue’s name, makes the spot stand out at night. The space also has a bar, kitchen, and patio for when guests want some fresh air.

“Cafe Du Nord”

San Francisco’s Upper Market neighborhood

The music venue is located in the Swedish American Hall’s basement. It’s a hot spot for both well-known and local artists. The space also has a reputation for having two resident ghosts: the Piano Man and the Lady in Red. Multiple reports over the years note them playing the piano or messing with the lighting and audio.

Visit 2morrow June’s website for upcoming announcements.