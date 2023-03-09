© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Lyzette Wanzer

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published March 9, 2023 at 7:44 AM PST
San Francisco writer Lyzette Wanzer

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with San Francisco writer Lyzette Wanzer. She’s the editor of the anthology Trauma, Tresses, and Truth: Untangling Our Hair Through Personal Narrative.

“9th Ave with Miah Jeffra and Kai Harris”
Green Apple Books - San Francisco’s Sunset District
Tuesday March 21st
Miah’s novel is called American Gospel. It’s about a controversial amusement park being built in a low-income Baltimore neighborhood. One of the main characters is Peter Cryer. He’s a queer teenager who wants to leave the city and find a place to belong. Peter’s mom and his history teacher are also central characters. Together, they all experience racism and displacement. Miah Jeffra will be in conversation with writer Kai Harris. They both teach at Santa Clara University.

“African American Museum and Library” tour
Oakland
Every Saturday
You’ll see some art pieces that reflect Oakland’s Black presence throughout history. For example, there’s the “Visions Toward Tomorrow” exhibit which looks at Oakland’s African American community from 1890 to 1990. The tour also teaches visitors how to use the library and its archives.

“Artists in the Archive”
San Francisco Main Library
March 11th to June 8th
Artists Xandra Ibarra and Penelope Houston created art from mug shots found in the records of the San Francisco Police Department. The works are meant to examine identity and representation. There will be a conversation with the artists on March 18th at the library.

Lyzette Wanzer’s book Trauma, Tresses, and Truth: Untangling Our Hair Through Personal Narrative is available now.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
