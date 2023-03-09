Sights and Sounds: Lyzette Wanzer

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with San Francisco writer Lyzette Wanzer. She’s the editor of the anthology Trauma, Tresses, and Truth: Untangling Our Hair Through Personal Narrative.

“9th Ave with Miah Jeffra and Kai Harris”

Green Apple Books - San Francisco’s Sunset District

Tuesday March 21st

Miah’s novel is called American Gospel. It’s about a controversial amusement park being built in a low-income Baltimore neighborhood. One of the main characters is Peter Cryer. He’s a queer teenager who wants to leave the city and find a place to belong. Peter’s mom and his history teacher are also central characters. Together, they all experience racism and displacement. Miah Jeffra will be in conversation with writer Kai Harris. They both teach at Santa Clara University.

“African American Museum and Library” tour

Oakland

Every Saturday

You’ll see some art pieces that reflect Oakland’s Black presence throughout history. For example, there’s the “Visions Toward Tomorrow” exhibit which looks at Oakland’s African American community from 1890 to 1990. The tour also teaches visitors how to use the library and its archives.

“Artists in the Archive”

San Francisco Main Library

March 11th to June 8th

Artists Xandra Ibarra and Penelope Houston created art from mug shots found in the records of the San Francisco Police Department. The works are meant to examine identity and representation. There will be a conversation with the artists on March 18th at the library.

Lyzette Wanzer’s book Trauma, Tresses, and Truth: Untangling Our Hair Through Personal Narrative is available now.