Sights and Sounds: Emily Nusbaum

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Professor Emily Nusbaum. She teaches courses in disability studies at UC Berkeley and at Mills College, which is now part of Northeastern University. Emily is friends with disability activist and author Alice Wong. Alice’s new memoir Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life is available now.

Giorgio’s Pizzeria

Inner Richmond

Founder Giorgio Anastasio opened the restaurant in 1972. When he came to the US, he brought his family’s recipes from Ischia, an island off the coast of Italy. Giorgio’s gives a classic Italian restaurant feel with their red vinyl booths and grape vines placed on the ceiling. Besides pizza, they also serve calzones, pastas, and salads.

“Patient No More”

Longmore Institute of Disability

San Francisco State University

This exhibit is about the “Section 504 Sit-In” protest that led to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Back in 1973, before the ADA, there was Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act which made it illegal for disabled folks to be discriminated against by the federal government. However, the law was never enacted. Several years later, over 100 people with and without disabilities did a sit-in at the federal building in San Francisco’s civic center. The protest lasted 26 days and is the longest occupation of a federal building in US history.