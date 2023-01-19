Sights and Sounds: Don Reed

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor Don Reed. He’s currently performing his one-man show “The Never Too Late Show” at the Marsh Theater in Berkeley until February 19th.

Pete Escovedo

Yoshi’s

February 10th-12th

The legendary percussionist, from Oakland, is known for delivering a powerful sound in the genres salsa, smooth Jazz, and contemporary music. Mr. Escovedo performed with guitarist Carlos Santana and recorded on three of his albums. His stop at Yoshi’s is part of his retirement tour with 67 years in the entertainment business. Our host, Jenee Darden, interviewed Pete Escovedo several years ago.

“Grandma & Me: An Ode to Single Parents”

Marsh San Francisco

January 21st - February 25th

The plays stars Brian Copeland, and it’s about his experience with his grandma who raised him and his siblings by herself after his mother’s passing. This one-man show also explore’s Brian’s experience becoming a single parent raising three kids after his marriage ends. The show’s mission is to shed light on the love, sacrifices, and determination single parents endure while raising their children. Jenee’s interviewed Brian Copeland before on KALW. Shout out to Brian Copeland who is also a grandfather now.

Dead to Me

Netflix

The show follows Jen, a widow in Southern California, coping with her husband’s death after he was killed in a hit-and-run accident. She joins a support group and befriends Judy. Together they create a deep bond and support one another. However, things may not be what they appear to be. As Jen learns more about her husband’s death, some of Judy’s secrets spill out. The show received four Emmy nominations including “Outstanding Comedy Series” and best “Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.”

Catch Don Reed’s one-man show “The Never Too Late Show” at the Marsh Theater in Berkeley. It’s running till February 19th.