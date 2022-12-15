© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Ricardo Padilla

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published December 15, 2022 at 12:47 PM PST
IMG-31941.jpg
Isabel Castro
/
Co-founder of Latino Comics Expo - Ricardo Padilla

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Ricardo Padilla. He’s the co-founder and executive director of the Latino Comics Expo, the nation’s largest gathering of Latino comic book creators & animators.

Mission: Comics and Art
Mission District
This comics store has a variety of graphic novels from large publishers, such as Marvel and DC, to independent local artists. They have signing events with comics artists and writers. The store is managed by Leef Smith. If you’re new to comics and don’t know where to start, Leef knows his stuff. He helps suggest comics based on what your interests are.

Sodini’s
North Beach
This Italian business was previously “Green Valley Restaurant,” before the Sodini brothers bought and rebranded it to what it is today. Their food reflects the flavors of the Tuscany region of Northern Italy. Most of their popular dishes, such as lasagna, rack of lamb, and gnocchi, are imported from Italy. As you enter, you see photos of the Sodini family and their friends along the wall.

Silver Sprocket
Mission District
It’s an indie comic store with art, zines, shirts, and more by independent artists. While Marvel and DC dominate the comics scene, this store provides a space for radical subcultures to flourish. They provide material revolving around queerness, mental health, punk culture, and anti-establishment politics. Their mission is to push the boundaries of what comics can do as a medium. They also publish works of independent artists who align with their leftist values.

Ricardo Padilla is the executive director of the Latino Comics Expo.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
