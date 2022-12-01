Sights and Sounds: Rue Mapp

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode host Jenee Darden speaks with author Rue Mapp. She is the founder of Outdoor Afro, a nonprofit that connects African Americans with nature. Her new book Nature Swagger is available now.

Joaquin Miller Park

Oakland

This 500-acre park is home to Redwood trees, wild turkeys, deer, and much more wildlife. There are many hiking trails of different levels. The landscape gives gorgeous views of downtown Oakland and nearby forests. Recently, the city of Oakland agreed to give a section of the park back to the Lisjan people of the Ohlone tribe. Rue took Oprah here on a hike with Outdoor Afro in 2020.

Lake Merritt

Downtown Oakland

It’s a three mile loop if you want to walk around the entire lake. Many people come here to get their daily exercise and witness the wildlife. People bird watch here. The lake is home to many bird species including herons, geese, ducks, and sometimes pelicans. Rent pedal boats, canoes, and kayaks. Host Jenee Darden loves eating outside on the dock at Lake Chalet and looking out at the water.

Cesar Chavez Park

Berkeley

This 90-acre grassy park has gorgeous views of the Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge, and East Bay hills. It’s a fun location and spacious when it comes to social gatherings and flying kites. There’s also a wildlife sanctuary located at the northern end of the park. Drive or reach the park bus and there’s a wheelchair accessible trail.

Rue Mapp’s book Nature Swagger is available now.