Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Rue Mapp

Published December 1, 2022 at 7:44 AM PST
Bethanie Hines
/
Outdoor Afro CEO Rue Mapp

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode host Jenee Darden speaks with author Rue Mapp. She is the founder of Outdoor Afro, a nonprofit that connects African Americans with nature. Her new book Nature Swagger is available now.

Joaquin Miller Park
Oakland
This 500-acre park is home to Redwood trees, wild turkeys, deer, and much more wildlife. There are many hiking trails of different levels. The landscape gives gorgeous views of downtown Oakland and nearby forests. Recently, the city of Oakland agreed to give a section of the park back to the Lisjan people of the Ohlone tribe. Rue took Oprah here on a hike with Outdoor Afro in 2020.

Lake Merritt
Downtown Oakland
It’s a three mile loop if you want to walk around the entire lake. Many people come here to get their daily exercise and witness the wildlife. People bird watch here. The lake is home to many bird species including herons, geese, ducks, and sometimes pelicans. Rent pedal boats, canoes, and kayaks. Host Jenee Darden loves eating outside on the dock at Lake Chalet and looking out at the water.

Cesar Chavez Park
Berkeley
This 90-acre grassy park has gorgeous views of the Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge, and East Bay hills. It’s a fun location and spacious when it comes to social gatherings and flying kites. There’s also a wildlife sanctuary located at the northern end of the park. Drive or reach the park bus and there’s a wheelchair accessible trail.

Rue Mapp’s book Nature Swagger is available now.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
