Sights and Sounds: Joshuah Ciafardone

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with pole performer Joshuah Ciafardone. They’re the Director of Operations for Pole + Dance Studios.

Flux Vertical Theatre

Berkeley

This dance company strives to create theatrical pieces through self-expression of dance and movement on a pole. They offer classes to improve pole dancing skills and feature live performances. Their goal is to create a connection between modern dance, circus, storytelling, and pole performances. They’re inclusive of all genders and genres.

“The Ruckus & Rumpus Revival”

It’s a variety show that incorporates poetry, burlesque, rap battles, and every weird art form in-between. Writer and performer Jamie DeWolf started the show after constantly being kicked out of open mics due to his controversial material. He created a space for people to express their art without judgment and full creative freedom. Now, it’s a huge staple of Bay Area culture. Throughout its 23 year run, the event’s name has operated under a few different names, but the core energy is still the same: Let your freak flag fly. Visit their webpage for updates on future events and watch past shows on their Youtube page.

Green Apple Books

Richmond District

San Francisco

Pick up new and used books at the store. They have a large selection of books that cover many subjects. Green Apple is well known for their book signing events and online panels. They’ve been around since 1967 and are officially a legacy business in San Francisco.

Watch Joshuah perform at Kat Robichaud’s Misfit Cabaret’s “A Very Merry Misfit Cabaret” at Alcazar Theatre in San Francisco running from December 9th to 23rd.