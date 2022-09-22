Sights and Sounds: Kippy Marks

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with violinist Kippy Marks.

“Flow”

Blackbird

Every 3rd Thursday of the month

This arts event is made for BIPOC artists to gather, connect with one another, and have a good time. Folks share different types of arts. They sing, do spoken word, break down in dance, paint, and any other form of art to express themselves. And you can buy art at these events too.

Berber

San Francisco

Watch acrobats, dancers, and singers take center stage, while eating Moroccan food. The restaurant’s name Berber is in reference to an indigenous group from North Africa.

“Just Add Heather”

DNA Lounge

October 23rd

Heather Thiel is not only entertaining the audience with her singing, but showing off her baking skills at the same time. She hits high notes and whisk eggs at the same time. The show’s uniqueness doesn’t stop there. Heather also shares the space with circus and cabaret acts.

Listen to Kippy Mark’s music here.