Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Kippy Marks

Published September 22, 2022 at 7:44 AM PDT
Photo Provided by Kippy Marks
Violinist Kippy Marks

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with violinist Kippy Marks.

“Flow”
Blackbird
Every 3rd Thursday of the month
This arts event is made for BIPOC artists to gather, connect with one another, and have a good time. Folks share different types of arts. They sing, do spoken word, break down in dance, paint, and any other form of art to express themselves. And you can buy art at these events too.

Berber
San Francisco
Watch acrobats, dancers, and singers take center stage, while eating Moroccan food. The restaurant’s name Berber is in reference to an indigenous group from North Africa.

“Just Add Heather”
DNA Lounge
October 23rd
Heather Thiel is not only entertaining the audience with her singing, but showing off her baking skills at the same time. She hits high notes and whisk eggs at the same time. The show’s uniqueness doesn’t stop there. Heather also shares the space with circus and cabaret acts.

Listen to Kippy Mark’s music here.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
